Estabrook Capital Management Holding in Target (TGT) Lifted by $970.73 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While Gruss & Co Has Lifted Position by $1.05 Million

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56B, up from 19,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65 million shares traded or 54.79% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De owns 3.63% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,292 shares. 6,139 were accumulated by Premier Asset Limited Liability Company. Ally reported 160,000 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 80,542 shares. Moreover, Main Street Lc has 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,192 shares. 10 stated it has 2.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc reported 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Macquarie Grp owns 4.48M shares. Counsel Limited Com New York owns 13,057 shares. Moreno Evelyn V, Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,964 shares. Wespac Lc reported 3,018 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin-based Provident Tru has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Viking Global Invsts LP has 6.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charter Tru Communication stated it has 97,302 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 52,750 shares to 39,750 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 4,053 shares to 349,685 shares, valued at $11.57B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

