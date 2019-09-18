Estabrook Capital Management Holding in Sanofi (SNY) Has Lowered by $108.43 Million as Share Value Declined; Capital Fund Management Sa Has Raised Citigroup (Put) (C) Holding by $5.38 Million as Stock Value Rose

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 2,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 7,626 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $329.98 million, down from 10,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 1.82 million shares traded or 33.37% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 12/04/2018 – Healthcare group Sanofi to invest 350 mln euros in Canada vaccine facility; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 29/05/2018 – Sanofi and Ping An Form Strategic Partnership to Actively Support “Healthy China 2030”; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi to Begin Tender to Acquire Ablynx on April 4; 25/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – DETAILED RESULTS FROM PHASE IV, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLINDED, CONTROLLED, MULTICENTER STUDY TO BE PRESENTED LATER THIS YEAR; 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – REG-Evotec and Sanofi in exclusive talks to create an Evotec-led Infectious Disease open innovation R&D platform; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS SAID TO MULL PARTNERING WITH GIC FOR SANOFI UNIT

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 76,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 334,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.43M, up from 257,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital Ratio to Decrease by 1 Basis Point; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 20/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST CATHERINE MANN SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 2.3% to A$9/Share by Citi; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Call) (NYSE:AER) by 14,700 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (Call) (XBI) by 162,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Learnbonds.com published: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.13% or 566,580 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 905,899 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Lc invested in 0.82% or 9,501 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.54% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 775,189 shares. M Securities Inc holds 24,109 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Diversified Trust Company reported 56,723 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 107,692 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.72% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 64,394 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 194,720 shares. Golub Group Inc invested in 2.46% or 427,774 shares. Moore LP reported 110,000 shares stake. Conning has invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Natixis holds 30,962 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Management holds 0.01% or 2,969 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Spnsr A (NASDAQ:VOD) by 750 shares to 2,912 shares, valued at $47.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 1,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 9.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.