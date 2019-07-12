Estabrook Capital Management Holding in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) Trimmed by $31.06 Million as Shares Rose; Boston Advisors Lifted Its Exelon Com (EXC) Position by $2.46 Million

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 49,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,088 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 104,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 1.77 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/04/2018 – EXELON CORP SAYS IS SETTING A GOAL TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS FROM ITS INTERNAL OPERATIONS BY 15 PERCENT BY 2022; 03/05/2018 – Exelon and ComEd Named Corporation of the Year by Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon Tremendous Promise in Advanced Nuclear Technologies, With Needed Reforms; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,555 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.79M, down from 3,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 533,031 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 21.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Alexander’s Energy Plan: The Dollars Are In The Details – Forbes” on April 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “APS to Lower Customer Bills More Than $3 on Average Starting Tomorrow – Business Wire” published on January 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 4,988 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 28,061 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested in 0.01% or 7,296 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,000 shares. American Research Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. The Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.12% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 0.04% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 155,901 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Com holds 85,516 shares. Sterling Capital Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Fiera Cap Corp has 9,000 shares. 8,972 are owned by Profund Advsrs Ltd Co. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Ltd holds 0.19% or 782,594 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 96,459 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 6,598 shares to 72,346 shares, valued at $10.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 6.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.48 per share. PNW’s profit will be $174.89 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 881.25% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) by 8,839 shares to 31,028 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc Com (NYSE:BBY) by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,501 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc Com (NYSE:EAT).