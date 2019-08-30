Estabrook Capital Management Holding in Dover (DOV) Has Cut by $2.34 Million as Stock Declined; Actuant (ATU) Stock Price Declined While Mairs & Power Has Lowered Its Position by $463,440

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 25 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 30,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82B, down from 30,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $93.66. About 277,541 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 360,508 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, down from 379,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.37. About 67,060 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT ELECTS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 30/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTUANT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 4.9% Position in Actuant

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $218.98M for 15.30 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 6,598 shares to 72,346 shares, valued at $10.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension holds 0.08% or 213,879 shares. 2,382 were reported by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 18,349 shares. Parametric Associate Limited reported 439,891 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,600 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Comm. Northern Trust reported 2.16M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 18,898 shares. Moreover, Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). M&R Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 86,043 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sg Americas Ltd Co accumulated 13,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 0.05% stake. Keating Investment Counselors holds 1.07% or 25,180 shares.

Analysts await Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ATU’s profit will be $11.06 million for 31.07 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Actuant Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 43,180 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $179.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 19,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR).