Estabrook Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $12.69 Million; Tobam Trimmed Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) as Stock Value Declined

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 204 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 212,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23B, up from 212,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Tobam decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 91.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam analyzed 123,263 shares as the company's stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 11,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 134,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.69M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 50 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 828 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.04% or 3.97 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 0.05% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia), Singapore-based fund reported 7,633 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 936 shares. Davidson Kempner Limited Partnership stated it has 0.16% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 4,950 shares. Massachusetts-based Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Enterprise Fincl Serv has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 727,555 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na owns 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 312 shares. Maplelane Ltd Co reported 68,579 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc stated it has 13,820 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 24,130 shares to 220,726 shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adr by 16,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiemann Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,005 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 890 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 62,929 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc has 124,746 shares. Washington Tru Bankshares holds 15,496 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 18 shares. Schafer Cullen stated it has 40,871 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 42,165 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.13% or 27,419 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 1.82 million shares. Manchester Mgmt Llc holds 0.09% or 11,785 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 734,710 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 5,590 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 491 shares to 80,520 shares, valued at $15.29B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 1,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,090 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).