Estabrook Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Factset Resh Sys Com (FDS) as Shares Rose; Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com (FDS) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management analyzed 125 shares as the company's stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,680 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.09M, down from 1,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $277.81. About 211,616 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 44,136 shares as the company's stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,870 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 332,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 533,001 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,403 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Tcw Group invested in 0% or 40,000 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com Nj invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Advisors Asset holds 222,979 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cordasco Networks owns 2,466 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 0.01% stake. Opus Gru holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 100,419 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 476,287 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 66,739 shares. Massmutual Communications Fsb Adv holds 374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Company Delaware holds 0.31% or 337,656 shares in its portfolio. 13,784 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 1.95% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 173,390 shares. Northern Corp owns 233,767 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 3,745 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 82,050 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 3.68M shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 0.05% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 2,418 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 71,935 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 7,111 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,849 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech has 0.13% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 591,600 shares. Cookson Peirce accumulated 1,805 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 251,240 shares. 59,134 are held by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Neuberger Berman stated it has 0.13% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 20,227 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 23,096 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.