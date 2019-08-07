Estabrook Capital Management Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $77.46 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Decreased Its Position by $385,824

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 268,006 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 billion, up from 266,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 8,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 125,917 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 133,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – WILL ALSO BE REQUIRED TO SUBMIT, FOR REVIEW BY ITS BOARD, PLANS DETAILING EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMPLIANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo ‘not completely out of the woods’ but stock can move higher: Bank analyst

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.86 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Capital Management Inc owns 0.49% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 206,115 shares. Family Firm accumulated 11,182 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 78,975 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Webster Savings Bank N A reported 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lafayette invested in 128,929 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.53% or 893,435 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 116,298 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Dupont has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 55,932 shares. 6.78 million are held by London Com Of Virginia. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 252,742 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sigma Counselors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 16,383 shares to 338,817 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 37,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 200 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $169.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,678 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS).