Estabrook Capital Management Has Lowered Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding as Shares Rose; Abrams Capital Management LP Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $4.63 Million

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 8.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68 million, down from 8.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 6.94M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan oil pipeline in bid to save project; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada’s quarterly profit down 5 pct on lower transported volumes; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO OWN COMPANY’S REMAINING ASSETS AFTER TRANS MOUNTAIN SALE, LOOKS TO EXPAND ON THEM; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 274,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83B, down from 276,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $106.92. About 7.00 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 24/05/2018 – CONVATEC GROUP PLC CTEC.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 274P FROM 254P; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.00 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

