Estabrook Capital Management Has Increased Its Schlumberger (SLB) Holding; Dsc Advisors LP Stake in Cbs New (CBS) Has Boosted by $1.18 Million

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,374 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931.27M, up from 19,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 8.42 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 165,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 1.09M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 15/05/2018 – #breakingnews: CBS likely takeover play as Moonves eyes war with Shari Redstone; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N – LOCAL MEDIA REVENUE IN THE SECOND QUARTER IS PACING TO BE UP LOW- TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS- COO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Denver CBS: One Person Shot At Nashville’s Opry Mills Mall; Suspect In Custody; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Rev $3.76B; 02/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Southwest plane with broken window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $1,733 MLN VS $1,603 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Thanasis Koukakis: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 14/05/2018 – CBS CEO Wants Viacom Deal on His Terms (Video)

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $544.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 25,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 1.94% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nordea Invest Mgmt stated it has 106,989 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares has 160 shares. Act Ii Mngmt LP accumulated 110,000 shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Company reported 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 450,631 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% or 52,577 shares. Illinois-based Ariel Ltd Liability has invested 0.7% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 14,289 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Addenda Cap Inc invested in 27,568 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has 12,337 shares. Moody Natl Bank Division has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 154,744 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability owns 4,364 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 12,070 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 35 shares to 3,508 shares, valued at $333.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 75 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).