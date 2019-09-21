Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Its Knowles Com (KN) Position as Market Value Rose; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Lifted Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.26 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.94 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.85 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Knowles Corp Com (KN) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.06M, down from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Knowles Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 2.26M shares traded or 152.08% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 23/05/2018 – Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Ltd Shs (NYSE:GLOG) by 2,500 shares to 187,549 shares, valued at $2.70 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) by 65 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd Cl A.

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $27.33 million for 16.68 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 142,090 are held by Hikari Limited. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.66% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 34,401 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.29% or 66,025 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 3,866 shares. Bankshares Of Stockton owns 2,955 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated stated it has 1.28% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blue Financial Capital, Rhode Island-based fund reported 19,259 shares. Destination Wealth has 1.59% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 401,997 shares. Sandhill Capital Prtnrs Llc holds 0.08% or 9,317 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 15,874 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Trust holds 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 17,866 shares. Whittier Trust owns 80,195 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 17,620 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc reported 17,863 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y holds 1.46% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 18,226 shares.

