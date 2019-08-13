Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $134.15 Million; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 4,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 349,685 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57B, down from 353,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 3.48 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $275.78. About 285,144 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter has invested 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation has 6,431 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Principal Gp. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 325,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 96,650 shares. Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Service has invested 3.39% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.49% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 19,335 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.1% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Com holds 4,800 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd owns 10,166 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shapiro Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Weatherly Asset LP invested in 25,336 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 39,711 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion State Bank accumulated 516,722 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc invested in 51,270 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1,966 shares to 21,374 shares, valued at $931.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,258 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 40,048 shares. Aviva Public reported 32,488 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,245 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 34,019 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. The Michigan-based Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.49% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Fiduciary Trust owns 17,511 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 13,600 were reported by Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,024 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 331,114 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. 26,492 were reported by Boston Family Office Lc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 220,459 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 2,345 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

