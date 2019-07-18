Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Allstate (ALL) Holding By $18.84 Million; Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stake By $1.51 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Allstate Corp (ALL) stake by 1.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 200 shares as Allstate Corp (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 14,524 shares with $1.37B value, down from 14,724 last quarter. Allstate Corp now has $34.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 310,014 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased Amerigas Partners LP (APU) stake by 20.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc acquired 50,208 shares as Amerigas Partners LP (APU)’s stock rose 18.11%. The Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc holds 298,947 shares with $9.23M value, up from 248,739 last quarter. Amerigas Partners LP now has $3.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 175,217 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 15.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 12,768 shares to 176,161 valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cigna Corp New stake by 2,586 shares and now owns 1,836 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Management has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 33,723 shares. 45,650 are owned by Williams Jones And Ltd. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 50,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 10,730 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Northstar Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 7,070 shares. 600 are owned by Jfs Wealth Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,848 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs invested in 116,477 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Albert D Mason stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hightower Advsrs Lc accumulated 23,448 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 6,566 shares. Fdx Advisors reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.52 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110 were reported by Archford Strategies Ltd Liability. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has 596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Company holds 123,263 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Al reported 71,305 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Company has 0.34% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 89,618 shares. Madison Invest Holdings, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.08% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation reported 266 shares. Peoples Services Corp holds 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 196 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Burney Co owns 0.47% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 79,988 shares. Gradient Investments Lc holds 0% or 317 shares. 18,117 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co. Cullen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,600 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 3,305 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 204 shares to 212,671 valued at $13.23B in 2019Q1. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 12 shares and now owns 26,820 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.