Estabrook Capital Management Has Decreased Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding; Bluespruce Investments LP Cut Adobe (ADBE) Holding By $2.62 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 1.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Bluespruce Investments Lp holds 724,056 shares with $213.34 million value, down from 732,980 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $134.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $276.09. About 1.15 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) stake by 5.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 500 shares as Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 8,657 shares with $629.54 million value, down from 9,157 last quarter. Abbvie Inc Com now has $108.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $73.48. About 4.45M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT

Estabrook Capital Management increased Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) stake by 10 shares to 21,384 valued at $849.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 350 shares and now owns 27,170 shares. Fidelity National Financial Fn (NYSE:FNF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,645 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 5,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.69% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 821,199 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Management. 59,850 are held by Iowa National Bank & Trust. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 26.74M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 437,669 shares. 16,145 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has 4,128 shares. Horseman Ltd holds 0.74% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 16,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 20,368 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc stated it has 23,719 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 75,141 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Llc invested in 1.96% or 107,868 shares. Boston Prtn owns 251,133 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 8.06 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. On Tuesday, July 30 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80.75’s average target is 9.89% above currents $73.48 stock price. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, September 12 to “Buy”. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Among 14 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $27500 lowest target. $316.07’s average target is 14.48% above currents $276.09 stock price. Adobe Systems had 16 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, September 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson & holds 5,519 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Ltd Co invested in 0.33% or 14,308 shares. Caprock Group holds 3,243 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 939 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va holds 29,870 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,283 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 188,718 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 24,224 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated owns 47,759 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 4.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Birinyi Inc stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp invested in 4.49% or 2.08 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Legacy Private Tru Communication holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,528 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 2.67% or 27,948 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (ADBE, FDX) – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.