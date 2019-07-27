Estabrook Capital Management Has Cut Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $75.49 Million; Shares Rose; Carlson Capital LP Maintains Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 475 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,847 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.93 billion, down from 113,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: 1st Quarter Results

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 38.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 45,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 163,454 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.89 million, up from 117,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.74 million shares to 31,600 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.95 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,312 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $20.43 million activity. Benioff Marc sold $1.62 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31M on Friday, February 1. BLOCK KEITH sold $735,149 worth of stock. Roos John Victor also sold $17,779 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 7. Hawkins Mark J sold 846 shares worth $134,514. 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Spc reported 0.19% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 193,921 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 225,000 shares. 3,170 are held by Smithfield. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.42M shares. 2,183 are owned by Kistler. Axa holds 953,394 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). North has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hl Fincl Services Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 13,094 shares. Cwm reported 2,338 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,324 are held by M&R Capital Mgmt Inc. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 0.49% or 176,150 shares. Cumberland Limited holds 81,376 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 502 shares. Kings Point Management stated it has 80,518 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Il reported 0.92% stake. Asset One Limited reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management reported 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 62,021 were reported by Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Bridges Invest Inc stated it has 59,286 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.42% or 991,661 shares. Finemark Bancshares And Trust accumulated 103,566 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 12,734 shares. South Texas Money Limited invested in 16,032 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

