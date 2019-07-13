Estabrook Capital Management Has Cut Borg Warner Automotive (BWA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Boys Arnold & Co Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Borg Warner Automotive Inc (BWA) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 52 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,463 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.01 million, down from 3,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Borg Warner Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.08M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad should give it a meaningful grip on the education market, despite Google’s popularity, according to firms that coordinate large-scale Apple device deployments; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE U.S. WILL HAVE A TRADE WAR OF SIGNIFICANCE WITH CHINA; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Mu Invs Limited has invested 4.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc holds 26,898 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Kessler Ltd invested 3.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us owns 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,835 shares. Phocas Corp holds 0.1% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Boltwood Capital invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Opus Grp holds 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,858 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 44,535 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 76,851 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 15,403 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7.89 million shares. Cambridge, Nebraska-based fund reported 21,657 shares. Asset Inc has 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Invest Counsel reported 4.06% stake. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability owns 49,410 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares to 30,611 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,801 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.40 million for 9.80 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.