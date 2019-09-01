Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Navigator Holdings LTD Shs (NVGS) Stake; R1 Rcm (RCM) Shorts Decreased By 12.75%

R1 Rcm Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) had a decrease of 12.75% in short interest. RCM’s SI was 6.20 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.75% from 7.11M shares previously. With 1.02M avg volume, 6 days are for R1 Rcm Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)’s short sellers to cover RCM’s short positions. The SI to R1 Rcm Inc’s float is 7.08%. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 777,402 shares traded. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has risen 59.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.04% the S&P500. Some Historical RCM News: 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM INC SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS OF $30 MLN TO $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$900M, EST. $869.3M; 09/05/2018 – R1 RCM INC SEES 2018 REVENUE OF BETWEEN $850 MLN AND $900 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ R1 RCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCM); 16/03/2018 – AFRICAN RAINBOW MINERALS LTD – HY NET DEBT REDUCED TO R1 102 MLN VS R3 508 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ZEDER INVESTMENTS – FY HEPS INCREASED MAINLY DUE TO ONCE- OFF MANAGEMENT FEE INTERNALISATION CHARGE OF R1,45BN TO INCOME STATEMENT IN PRIOR YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to R1; B1 to first-lien debt; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – R1 RCM: LESICA TO RETURN ROLE AS EVP OF BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION; 18/05/2018 – LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD LBHJ.J – RETAIL INSURANCE OPERATIONS INDEXED NEW BUSINESS OF R1 503 MLN WAS 3% DOWN COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2017

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Navigator Holdings Ltd Shs (NVGS) stake by 6.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as Navigator Holdings Ltd Shs (NVGS)’s stock declined 8.53%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 125,171 shares with $1.38 billion value, down from 134,571 last quarter. Navigator Holdings Ltd Shs now has $524.26M valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 25,630 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M

Estabrook Capital Management increased Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 155 shares to 5,190 valued at $810.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr stake by 673 shares and now owns 45,775 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

