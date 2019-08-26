Estabrook Capital Management Decreased By $475.06 Million Its Pnc Financial Group (PNC) Holding; Symantec (SYMC) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Pnc Financial Group (PNC) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 3,873 shares as Pnc Financial Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 114,228 shares with $14.01 billion value, down from 118,101 last quarter. Pnc Financial Group now has $55.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.62. About 744,663 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43, EST. $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B

Symantec Corp (SYMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 183 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 149 sold and reduced positions in Symantec Corp. The funds in our database now own: 551.58 million shares, down from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Symantec Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 120 Increased: 141 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 31,778 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 211,221 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mngmt has 0.25% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 12,606 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning, Connecticut-based fund reported 439 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0.08% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 10 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust owns 3,589 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 310,716 shares. Signature Est & Investment Limited Co, California-based fund reported 1,582 shares. Greystone Managed invested in 0.49% or 68,088 shares. Provident has invested 7.04% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Dnb Asset As reported 49,377 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 60,068 shares. First Amer Bancorporation owns 73,563 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 18.31% above currents $123.62 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 454 shares to 33,677 valued at $6.40B in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 1,250 shares and now owns 3,350 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 1.30M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY ENTERPRISE SECURITY IMPLIED BILLINGS NON-GAAP TOTAL REVENUE $609 MLN VS $656 MLN; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. – SYMC; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 39C; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Symantec On Review For Downgrade Following Internal Investigation Announcement; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remain in Use; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades Session High Amid Chatter; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind