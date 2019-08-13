Estabrook Capital Management Decreased Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (BLX) Stake By $24.00 Million; Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Estabrook Capital Management decreased Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management sold 1,152 shares as Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl (NYSE:BLX)’s stock declined 1.36%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 77,879 shares with $1.62B value, down from 79,031 last quarter. Banco Latinoamer Export S A Cl now has $791.96M valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 30,056 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 64 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 47 decreased and sold their holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 15.28 million shares, up from 14.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 36 Increased: 41 New Position: 23.

Dean Capital Management holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for 28,640 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 576,987 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.72% invested in the company for 46,298 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.64% in the stock. Dean Investment Associates Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 148,300 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining and fast-casual restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $419.32 million. As of September 6, 2017, it operated approximately 550 Red Robin restaurants. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RRGB’s profit will be $4.54M for 23.10 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.21% EPS growth.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $791.96 million. It operates in two divisions, Commercial and Treasury. It has a 33.95 P/E ratio. The firm offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

Estabrook Capital Management is a New York-based institutional investor with more than $1.18 billion AUM in October, 2014. Taken from Estabrook Capital latest Adv, the fund reported to have 19 full and part-time employees. Among which 9 performing investment advisory and research functions. The institutional investor had more than 1914 clients.

Estabrook Capital Management increased Raytheon Co New Com (NYSE:RTN) stake by 65 shares to 6,750 valued at $1.17 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 1,188 shares and now owns 85,155 shares. Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.