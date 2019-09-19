Estabrook Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Enbridge Com (ENB) by $71.94 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Rose, Spears Abacus Advisors Trimmed Position

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 1,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 7,625 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.11 million, up from 5,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.13B market cap company. It closed at $35.19 lastly. It is down 5.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 2,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 6,286 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 9,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 658,558 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3 shares to 1,059 shares, valued at $158.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 2,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,626 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.56 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.