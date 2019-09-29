Estabrook Capital Management Boosted Its Raytheon Co New Com (RTN) Stake; DNB ASA ORDINARY SHARES (DNBHF) SI Increased By 9.05%

Estabrook Capital Management increased Raytheon Co New Com (RTN) stake by 0.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Estabrook Capital Management acquired 65 shares as Raytheon Co New Com (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Estabrook Capital Management holds 6,750 shares with $1.17 billion value, up from 6,685 last quarter. Raytheon Co New Com now has $54.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – U.S. ARMY AWARDED RAYTHEON COMPANY A $395.8 MLN CONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF ROMANIA’S PATRIOT AIR AND MISSILE DEFENSE SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT

DNB ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) had an increase of 9.05% in short interest. DNBHF’s SI was 2.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.05% from 2.43M shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 1324 days are for DNB ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNBHF)’s short sellers to cover DNBHF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 721 shares traded. DNB ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate clients in Norway and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.93 billion. It operates through five divisions: Personal customers, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Corporates and International Customers, Trading, and Traditional Pension Products. It has a 9.87 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, installment loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 8.53% above currents $195.52 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Wednesday, April 3 to “Neutral” rating. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, September 16 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by UBS. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.