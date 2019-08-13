Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 6.85 N/A -1.24 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 25.16 N/A -20.81 0.00

Demonstrates Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Silk Road Medical Inc which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 46.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $33. On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential upside is 11.22% and its consensus target price is $44.5. The results provided earlier shows that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Silk Road Medical Inc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 74.7%. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Silk Road Medical Inc had bullish trend.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.