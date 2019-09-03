Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Touches $19.36 Low on Sep, 3; Last Week Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services has $15800 highest and $9500 lowest target. $124’s average target is -8.35% below currents $135.3 stock price. Total System Services had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. See Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) latest ratings:

The stock of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $18.20 target or 6.00% below today’s $19.36 share price. This indicates more downside for the $402.63M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $18.20 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.16M less. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 77,828 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has risen 1.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.18% the S&P500.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company has market cap of $402.63 million. The firm primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

Analysts await Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.51 EPS, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.47 per share. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.91% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares (NASDAQ:ESTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares has $3700 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 70.45% above currents $19.36 stock price. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $23.57 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 39.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.

