Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Comparing side by side

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 20 0.00 9.53M -1.24 0.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 3 0.00 17.80M -1.20 0.00

Demonstrates Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 46,669,931.44% -48.3% -24.7% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 686,595,949.86% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 78.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.1% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.7% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Motus GI Holdings Inc. beats Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.