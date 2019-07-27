Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Comparison side by side

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 7.48 N/A -1.08 0.00 Medigus Ltd. 3 21.27 N/A -3.20 0.00

In table 1 we can see Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Medigus Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Medigus Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -60.2% -23.4% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Medigus Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $33, and a 33.98% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.5% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares and 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. shares. About 49.34% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Medigus Ltd. has 6.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.76% 20.2% 4.28% 2.12% 0% -3.21% Medigus Ltd. -10.77% -10.77% -11.96% -17.96% -44.33% 1.92%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Medigus Ltd. had bullish trend.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.