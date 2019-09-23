Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Comparison side by side

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 23 5.46 N/A -1.24 0.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 59 25.07 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -48.3% -24.7% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -14.4%

Liquidity

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 4.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are 24.1 and 23.7 respectively. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.00% and an $33 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. and Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.1% and 97.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Inspire Medical Systems Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 5.49% 16.2% -0.16% -8% 1.18% -8.97% Inspire Medical Systems Inc. -1.46% 8.59% 35.04% 31.19% 58.27% 60.07%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Inspire Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.