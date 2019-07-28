Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) Analysts See $-0.52 EPS; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Has 1.16 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 52 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 45 cut down and sold their equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 43.15 million shares, up from 39.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 28 Increased: 32 New Position: 20.

Analysts expect Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 48.57% from last quarter’s $-0.35 EPS. After having $-0.53 EPS previously, Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -1.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.35% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 86,335 shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, makes, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company has market cap of $502.68 million. The firm primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

More notable recent Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “China kicks off new Shanghai tech board as it tests new ways to improve volatile stock market – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (ESTA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares (NASDAQ:ESTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. – Common Shares had 2 analyst reports since June 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity CEFs: Go Big Or Go Home – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EXG: Get Some Income Off Of This Diversified Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EXG: Revisiting After Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EXG: The Price Of This Excellent Income Fund Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXG: A Good Income Fund, Albeit A Bit Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

It closed at $8.23 lastly. It is down 13.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500.

Doliver Advisors Lp holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund for 794,860 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc owns 104,600 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ota Financial Group L.P. has 1.19% invested in the company for 86,316 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 278,028 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.