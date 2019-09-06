Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

This is a contrast between Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. 294 14.60 N/A 6.22 48.61 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.76 N/A 1.43 13.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Essex Property Trust Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Essex Property Trust Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Essex Property Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $312.57, while its potential downside is -4.43%. On the other hand, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 11.47% and its consensus target price is $20.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. looks more robust than Essex Property Trust Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Essex Property Trust Inc. and Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 77.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25% Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.