Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Touches $308.19 High on Jul, 29; Koss (KOSS) Sentiment Is 0.25

Koss Corp (KOSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 2 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 8 reduced and sold equity positions in Koss Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 599,139 shares, down from 689,748 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Koss Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9877. About 3,535 shares traded. Koss Corporation (KOSS) has risen 18.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.49% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Koss Corporation for 229,869 shares. Cibc Bank Usa owns 79,661 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 19,500 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 8,843 shares.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.72 million. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. It has a 22.09 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $31,600 activity.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.26 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 49.63 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mgmt holds 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 924 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 16 shares. Com Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 12,500 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 1,125 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co stated it has 111,561 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs owns 154,558 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,213 shares. 6,212 were reported by M&T Bank & Trust. Proshare Limited Liability Co stated it has 22,541 shares. North Star Invest invested in 550 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Victory Capital accumulated 1,343 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru owns 2,538 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.1% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.56 million for 23.28 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.32 million activity. 2,324 shares were sold by SCORDELIS BYRON A, worth $644,771. 3,750 shares valued at $1.04M were sold by EUDY JOHN D on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 4 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 12 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 7 by Jefferies. Barclays Capital maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $303 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight”.