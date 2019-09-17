Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Reaches $328.34 52-Week High; Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR)’s Sentiment Is 0.9

Ingersoll Rand Co LTD (IR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 257 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 285 sold and decreased their equity positions in Ingersoll Rand Co LTD. The investment professionals in our database reported: 182.25 million shares, up from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Ingersoll Rand Co LTD in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 244 Increased: 176 New Position: 81.

The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) hit a new 52-week high and has $354.61 target or 8.00% above today’s $328.34 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $21.58 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. If the $354.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.73B more. The stock increased 1.25% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $328.34. About 75,488 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,950 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co accumulated 1,356 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,425 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Gideon Cap Advsr has 0.33% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 3,260 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 822 shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 375 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Investment Ser Inc holds 1,419 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 5,820 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 5,309 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Wellington Management Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 148,001 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 198 shares. 54,487 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.58 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 52.87 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Among 5 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $35400 highest and $29200 lowest target. $314.17’s average target is -4.32% below currents $328.34 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 15 by BTIG Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $301 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19M for 24.50 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $29.96 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 181,769 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) has risen 27.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc for 48,361 shares. Gates Capital Management Inc. owns 701,150 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Generation Investment Management Llp has 2.49% invested in the company for 2.85 million shares. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group Inc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co, a New York-based fund reported 381,450 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.81 million for 16.15 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.