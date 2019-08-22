Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Reaches $319.30 High on Aug, 22; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Increased Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Position

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) stake by 21.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 4,034 shares as Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO)’s stock rose 40.91%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 22,500 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 18,466 last quarter. Cavco Inds Inc Del now has $1.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $191.55. About 28,943 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $335.27 target or 5.00% above today’s $319.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $20.99B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $335.27 PT is reached, the company will be worth $1.05B more. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $319.3. About 80,436 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast holds 24,506 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 10,054 shares. 85,623 are owned by Long Pond Cap Lp. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 11,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 17,552 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 3 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 22,177 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp owns 127,042 shares. Stifel Finance owns 60,701 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 23,422 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Geode Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.99 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 51.42 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,781 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. 2,059 were accumulated by Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,511 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 5,458 shares. 294,015 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. 1.14M are held by Geode Cap Mgmt. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 12 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Csat Invest Advisory Lp accumulated 56 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0.04% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) or 3,190 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.56 million for 24.12 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.