Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Contrasting side by side

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. 292 14.46 N/A 6.22 48.61 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 6.34 N/A 0.29 43.03

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Essex Property Trust Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Essex Property Trust Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Essex Property Trust Inc. is currently more expensive than Independence Realty Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.3% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Essex Property Trust Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Essex Property Trust Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.66% for Essex Property Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $305.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Essex Property Trust Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.8% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Essex Property Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.7% are Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.88% 2.79% 6.54% 11.52% 29.26% 23.25% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Essex Property Trust Inc. beats Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.