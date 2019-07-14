Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Comparing side by side

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust Inc. 281 13.85 N/A 6.34 44.86 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 20.51 N/A 0.03 303.21

Table 1 highlights Essex Property Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Essex Property Trust Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Capstead Mortgage Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.3% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Essex Property Trust Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.47 beta. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Essex Property Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Essex Property Trust Inc. has a -1.63% downside potential and an average price target of $299. Meanwhile, Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -3.19%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Essex Property Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Essex Property Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.7% and 87.3%. Essex Property Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Essex Property Trust Inc. 2.04% -1.57% 2.21% 11.91% 17.4% 15.89% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% -1.28% 7.88% 15.67% -4.18% 27.29%

For the past year Essex Property Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Capstead Mortgage Corporation

Summary

Essex Property Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. As of March 31, 2012, the company owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects. Its communities are located in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties in southern California; and the San Francisco Bay area in northern California, as well as in the Seattle metropolitan area. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Essex Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.