Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) Analysts See $3.26 EPS; Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report $3.26 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 3.82% from last quarter’s $3.14 EPS. ESS’s profit would be $214.24M giving it 23.38 P/E if the $3.26 EPS is correct. After having $3.23 EPS previously, Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $304.87. About 167,971 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Among 5 analysts covering Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Taylor Morrison Home had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) earned “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, February 14. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. See Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $21 Maintain

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 476,692 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has declined 6.54% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 10/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison to Unveil New Model Homes at Roseville Master-Planned Community Event

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master planned communities. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold Taylor Morrison Home Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential holds 0.02% or 705,275 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 216,300 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 0% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 1,142 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership reported 105,521 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 505,650 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt. Northern Trust Corporation reported 1.37M shares. Towle And reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 9,834 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 277,341 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 9,400 shares stake. Amalgamated Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). First Mercantile Co owns 0.04% invested in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) for 10,494 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co owns 15,863 shares. 129,719 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

More notable recent Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Examination Of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) – Yahoo Finance" on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "10 Stocks to Buy for Less Than Book – Investorplace.com" on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Should You Worry About Taylor Morrison Home Corporation's (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Essex Property Trust had 10 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $295 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, February 7.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $20.04 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 48.17 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,543 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Llc stated it has 0.03% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 115 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont has 1,263 shares. American Invest invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 9,622 shares. Duff And Phelps Company holds 0.72% or 166,641 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 92,663 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 22,541 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 4,989 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.1% or 68,491 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 56 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Muzinich & Inc holds 479 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Significant Time For Essex's Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha" on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga" published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Update: Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Gained 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 05, 2019.