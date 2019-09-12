Essex Property Trust (ESS) to pay $1.95 on Oct 15, 2019; Ffbw (FFBW) Shorts Down By 50%

Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. FFBW’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 1,200 shares previously. With 3,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Ffbw Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW)’s short sellers to cover FFBW’s short positions. The SI to Ffbw Inc’s float is 0.02%. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 4,197 shares traded. FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) is expected to pay $1.95 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:ESS) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $1.95 dividend. Essex Property Trust Inc’s current price of $322.18 translates into 0.61% yield. Essex Property Trust Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Sep 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $322.18. About 219,796 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.18 billion. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of apartment communities, as well as commercial properties. It has a 51.88 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2012, the firm owned or had interests in 158 apartment communities; and 5 commercial buildings, as well as 5 development projects.

Among 6 analysts covering Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Essex Property Trust has $35400 highest and $29200 lowest target. $312.57’s average target is -2.98% below currents $322.18 stock price. Essex Property Trust had 14 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ESS in report on Friday, September 6 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Citigroup maintained Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold Essex Property Trust, Inc. shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Bridgewater Lp has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.07% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 28,895 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.07% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Usa Portformulas reported 0.98% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Prudential Fincl Inc reported 0.03% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 0.33% or 3,260 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Huntington Bankshares stated it has 53 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 1,698 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dean Inv Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,172 shares. Phocas has 4,425 shares. 96,550 are held by Pnc Serv Group Inc. Commerce Of Vermont accumulated 1,213 shares.

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides savings banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $71.93 million. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, statement savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 57.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate lending, multifamily residential real estate loans, commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

