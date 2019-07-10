Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shareholder Heitman Real Estate Securities Increased Its Stake by $2.42 Million as Market Value Rose; Forward Management Has Raised Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Position by $1.61 Million

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 82,800 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 17/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy U.S. mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.65M, up from 90,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $306.12. About 19,363 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 17.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.97% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.32 million activity. EUDY JOHN D sold $1.04 million worth of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) on Wednesday, February 13.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 5,015 shares to 465,229 shares, valued at $47.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

