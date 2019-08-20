Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $16.44 Million; Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Price Rose While Crosslink Capital Decreased Position by $748,578

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 56,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 554,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.47M, down from 611,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $317.77. About 320,311 shares traded or 11.94% up from the average. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 75,621 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, down from 79,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 1.40 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17,213 shares to 204,460 shares, valued at $29.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsr, a California-based fund reported 15,132 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.01% or 1,211 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Inv Management Com Inc owns 1,380 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,495 shares. The California-based Kcm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fincl Bank Of Stockton reported 1,625 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.58% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 21,000 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.11% or 2,228 shares. Alps Advsr owns 6,237 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corp reported 11,629 shares. Duncker Streett And Co has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 200 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oaktop Cap Management Ii Lp has 316,504 shares for 11.83% of their portfolio. 650 are owned by North Star Investment Mgmt. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 235,000 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares to 414,238 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 8,331 shares. Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 8,800 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 101,525 shares. Gideon Advisors stated it has 7,681 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 1,809 shares. Farmers Merchants has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 0.11% stake. Shelton Capital Mngmt owns 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.05% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.02% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Westpac Bk holds 95,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btr Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,325 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $217.56M for 24.00 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.