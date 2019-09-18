Essex Property Trust (ESS) Holder Adelante Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $17.16 Million; Keybank National Association Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 65.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 23,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 35,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.34. About 1.14M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 58,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 286,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.76 million, down from 345,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $328.38. About 195,934 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Essex Crossing development gets $260M in financing; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46 million for 23.24 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.51 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

