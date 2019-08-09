Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Stock Value Rose While Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Stake by $9.96 Million; As Suncor Energy (SU) Valuation Declined, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Has Trimmed Position by $512,160

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 16,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.30M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 1.78 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 34,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 480,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.11 million, down from 515,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $305.85. About 123,644 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 27/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Essex Bio-Technology Ltd; 29/05/2018 – Superior Essex Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environmental Leader; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Luna Innovations

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares to 5.65M shares, valued at $406.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 278,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The West Virginia-based City has invested 0.03% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Davis Selected Advisers has 68,491 shares. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has 14,850 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 124,958 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 7,866 shares. Bennicas & Assoc holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 7,721 shares. 1,325 are owned by Btr Cap Mngmt. Phocas Fin Corporation holds 0.12% or 4,177 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Mirae Asset Global Limited accumulated 3,531 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gru Inc stated it has 22,699 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Lmr Llp has 0.01% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). World Asset invested 0.07% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). First Personal Fin Services invested in 237 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $222.12M for 23.10 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95B and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA) by 1 shares to 2 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 20,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.28M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.