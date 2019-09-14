Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Shareholder Honeywell International Has Cut Stake by $590,730; Suncor Energy (SU) Stake Has Upped by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 2537.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 4.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133.15 million, up from 161,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 2.92M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS MAJOR PIPELINES TO BE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR WILL FACTOR DIFFERENTIAL EXPOSURE INTO MNA OPPORTUNITIES; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 22,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, down from 24,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $322.63. About 290,464 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 24/04/2018 – The UK’s Kent and Essex Police Forces Join the Axon Network with Significant Axon Body Camera Orders; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 128,130 shares to 17.21M shares, valued at $1.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 137,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.59M shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 21,150 shares to 67,716 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 earnings per share, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19M for 24.08 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.