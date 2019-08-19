Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Share Price Rose While State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Boosted by $2.89 Million Its Stake; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Crossvault Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $381,824

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 152,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.24 million, up from 142,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $315.43. About 44,861 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 16/03/2018 – IntegenX Financing Has Included $40M Series C Round in 2011 Led by Essex Woodlands; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06; 22/03/2018 – Rochford Today: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into historic sex abuse allegations against child protection; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Markey, Moulton, Tsongas Announce Essex National Heritage Bill

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,577 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 37,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $126.27. About 282,815 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 0.38% or 41,374 shares. Btr holds 2.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 85,608 shares. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,770 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Eastern Bank & Trust has 110,202 shares. Moreover, Birinyi Associate has 0.45% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bell Bancshares reported 1,758 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 4,994 shares. 766,906 were accumulated by Cincinnati Insur. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 390 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc holds 5,254 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 3.55 million are held by Fiera Capital Corp. Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp holds 1.33% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 1,580 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corporation invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine reported 2.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.71 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Essex Property Trust And Its 3.1% Dividend Yield A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bloom Energy, Chipotle, Cognizant, Cummins, FireEye, Humana, MacroGenics, Spirit Airlines, Vale, Disney and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “9 stocks with dividend yields over 4% in a sector that often beats the broader market – MarketWatch” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 40,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,059 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 92,663 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 10,030 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 579,679 shares. Windham Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 1,634 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.05% or 124,958 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Northern invested in 1.13M shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 1,128 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt owns 31,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Co owns 353 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability has 1,852 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 8,331 shares.