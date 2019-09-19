Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowered Holding as Stock Rose; Apple Computer (AAPL) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Cut Stake by $637,295 as Stock Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, down from 44,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.01M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 148,961 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.49 million, down from 152,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $328.41. About 251,366 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Inventory Completion: Peabody Essex Museum, Salem, MA; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Essex Woodlands Health Ventures Buys 16% Position in pSivida; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 08/05/2018 – Fiduciary Trust Adds Booking, Exits Essex Property: 13F; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 23/04/2018 – DJ Essex Property Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESS); 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares to 10,706 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 230,588 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hourglass Capital Ltd Llc has invested 2.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Endurance Wealth Management owns 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,240 shares. Telos Mgmt holds 3.33% or 57,366 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 67,481 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,725 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 56,530 shares. Commerce Bancorporation invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc owns 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,504 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 8,682 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company holds 2.56% or 2.63M shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp holds 16.62 million shares. 181,753 were accumulated by Davidson Inv Advsr. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc holds 64,740 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio. Caprock Gru reported 49,479 shares stake.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 62.06 million shares or 1.05% less from 62.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 35,344 were accumulated by Natixis Limited Partnership. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 20,525 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jefferies Lc owns 3,524 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 999,792 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 0% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.06% or 27,826 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc invested 0.1% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Aviva Public Ltd Liability invested in 26,094 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.06% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Barclays Public Ltd has 168,018 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 82,000 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 169,593 shares.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.35 EPS, up 6.35% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $220.19 million for 24.51 P/E if the $3.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,000 shares to 590,000 shares, valued at $59.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR).