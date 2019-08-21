Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Raised Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Position In Darden Restaurants (DRI) Was Raised

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 16,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 101,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, up from 85,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.52. About 14,693 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 667.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 4,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 5,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $315.74. About 202,761 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICAL…; 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 06/03/2018 Essex and Hertfordshire County Councils Work Together to Pilot UK Innovation in Smart City Services; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 18/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Suburban Essex Dental/; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 22/03/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Essex Council refuses to publish report into allegations of historic sexual abuse by child; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD – PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$167.3 MLN VS HK$136.3 MLN; 02/05/2018 – ESSEX PROPERTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $3.09, EST. $3.06

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 152,961 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 260 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 68,491 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,713 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 37,862 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 353,455 shares. First Tru Lp invested in 39,311 shares. Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 8,498 shares. Brinker invested in 0.02% or 1,809 shares. Btr Management stated it has 1,325 shares. First Personal Fincl accumulated 237 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 183,665 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.13% or 100,129 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 12,781 shares.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares to 4,618 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,500 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,387 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).