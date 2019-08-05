Essex Ppty Tr (ESS) Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Decreased Position by $7.23 Million; As Centene Del (CNC) Share Value Rose, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Upped Its Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (ESS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Essex Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $297.59. About 42,715 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 02/05/2018 – ESS SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $12.28 TO $12.64, EST. $12.46; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA CORP. ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMATIVE ACQUISITION OF ICON BIOSCIENCE INC. AND GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING WITH ESSEX WOODLANDS HEALTHCARE PARTNERS — COMPANY WILL REBRAND AS EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS,; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – DIRECTORS PROPOSE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.025 PER ORDINARY SHARE; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Campaigners slam Essex Council as it hides details of alleged child sex abuse and corruption,; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 25/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Essex ARG, 13th MEU Begin Integrated training; 28/03/2018 – pSivida Corp. Announces Transformative Acquisition of lcon Bioscience Inc. and Growth Capital Financing with Essex Woodlands Healthcare Partners — Company Will Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Seth Moulto: Moulton, Tsongas, Markey Announce Essex National Heritage Bill

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 37,660 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 30,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 1.21M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – PENDING REGULATORY APPROVAL, CONTRACT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON JULY 1, 2019; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,559 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.32 million activity. Another trade for 3,750 shares valued at $1.04M was made by EUDY JOHN D on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.26 million for 22.48 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.