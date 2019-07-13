Essex Investment Management Co Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Stake; Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake By $5.62 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) stake by 619.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc acquired 27,981 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 32,501 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 4,520 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor now has $437.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS CHINA’S DEBT PROBLEMS STILL CONTINUE TO BE THERE- CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Standard (HK): Alibaba swallows delivery firm

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 106,029 shares as Cisco Systems (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 4.71 million shares with $254.10M value, down from 4.81 million last quarter. Cisco Systems now has $248.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Coupa Software Inc Com stake by 5,061 shares to 31,311 valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integrated Device Technology C (NASDAQ:IDTI) stake by 39,715 shares and now owns 32,039 shares. Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. HSBC maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, February 12 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $55 target in Thursday, February 14 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.