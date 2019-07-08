Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by $2.40 Million as Valuation Rose; First Interstate Bank Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.17 Million

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $195.3. About 5.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS MAY COVER ‘TENS OF THOUSANDS OF APPS’; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 24/04/2018 – Questions about Facebook personal data mining persist; 25/04/2018 – Are Facebook’s ad prices increasing? The logical conclusion to people spending less time on $FB is that ad impressions would decrease – meaning that ad prices would increase because of less inventory; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (MS) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 57,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,423 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 120,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.6. About 3.12M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. Receives Highest Rating from Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for Community Reinvestment; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Frank Morgan, #117129; 14/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO STOP SERVICING $3.8 BILLION FUND POOL; 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – NAB Target Price Cut 3.9% to A$27.10/Share by Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities Inc. Announces Approval of Reorganization

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares to 113,066 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 27,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 93,322 shares. Pacific Invest reported 14,219 shares. Tctc Limited Company reported 20,775 shares. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fincl Management Pro holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 225 shares. Conning Incorporated owns 25,814 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Ut stated it has 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12.36 million shares. 311,502 are held by Victory. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.16% or 156,390 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.53% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ameriprise holds 12.61 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 281,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 41,901 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company reported 56,675 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.70 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.