Essex Investment Management Co Stake in Seabridge Gold Com (SA) Raised by $325,596 as Share Price Rose; Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Holding Held by Granahan Investment Management Inc

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings (ROLL) by 46.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 45,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The hedge fund held 145,005 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44M, up from 99,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 31,979 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 113,066 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 85,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 327,498 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE

