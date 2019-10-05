Essex Investment Management Co Stake in Cognex Com (CGNX) Cut as Stock Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake by $180.81 Million

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 95,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,185 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.93M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 27/03/2018 – Satellites Reveal Ancient Civilization Beneath the Amazon Rainforest; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) by 57.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 27,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 20,311 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $975,000, down from 47,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 399,161 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 11,989 shares to 36,087 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 134,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenview Bancshares Dept accumulated 402 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 337 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 1.69% or 10,490 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 687 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hrt Financial Lc reported 4,711 shares. Mawer Invest Mngmt Limited owns 22,827 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co holds 0.84% or 3,767 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 3.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taconic Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 68,000 shares. Associated Banc invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has invested 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Co Ltd has invested 1.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howe & Rusling has 5,071 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Lc owns 1.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 104,408 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caredx Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 13,612 shares to 35,779 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akoustis Technologies Inc Com by 242,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi has invested 1.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Panagora Asset holds 13,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 22,335 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Coldstream Cap Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 5,172 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.14 million shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 9,125 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Etrade Capital Llc stated it has 5,040 shares. Advisor reported 5,016 shares stake. Jefferies Group Limited Company stated it has 4,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ftb Inc holds 1,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Trust LP has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 33,463 shares. Creative Planning holds 17,389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas Story And Son Lc invested in 3.97% or 161,220 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.25 million for 58.61 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.