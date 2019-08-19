Essex Investment Management Co Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Com (AERI) Has Decreased by $1.50 Million; Oarsman Capital Increased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $452,790; Share Value Declined

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) by 102.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 10,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 20,780 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, up from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 7.35 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (AERI) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 31,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 61,735 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 93,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 402,335 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 27/04/2018 – Aerie Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,900 shares to 46,906 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,576 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canopy Growth Corp Com by 177,386 shares to 279,125 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A.

