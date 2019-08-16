Essex Investment Management Co Raised Energy Recovery Com (ERII) Holding; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Increased Position in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by $2.32 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Energy Recovery Inc Com (ERII) by 103.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 116,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.78% . The hedge fund held 227,786 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 111,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Energy Recovery Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $486.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 171,876 shares traded. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has risen 36.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ERII News: 25/04/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT DECIDED AT ELKEM SALTEN; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery: Gannon Was Named Interim Pres, CEO Feb 25 and Has Been CFO Since June 2015; 26/03/2018 – Pennon Group: Expenditure at Glasgow Energy Recovery Facilitiy to Be Higher Than Expected; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY INC – CHRIS GANNON SERVED AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO SINCE FEBRUARY 2018; 15/03/2018 – ENERGY RECOVERY – ORDERS EXPECTED TO SHIP IN H1 2018; 07/03/2018 Energy Recovery 4Q EPS 21c; 03/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Announces Appointment Of Chris Gannon As President And Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – ELKEM ASA ELK.OL – ENERGY RECOVERY PLANT WILL HAVE AN ESTIMATED INVESTMENT FRAME OF UP TO NOK 1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Energy Recovery Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 34 Days; 01/05/2018 – Energy Recovery Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 8

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Video Transcoding Innovations at NAB 2018; 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 30/04/2018 – IDT Extends Leadership in Datacenter and Networking Systems with Launch of Its Latest PCI Express Timing Devices

More recent Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GigCapital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Brad Weightman to Chief Financial Officer – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “GigCapital2, Inc. Announces Expanded and Enhanced Leadership Team – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 366,900 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Segall Bryant Hamill invested in 165,094 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 1.03 million shares. Bokf Na has 9,094 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Management has 0.21% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 2.85 million shares. State Street Corp owns 3.98 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 3,289 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 162,424 shares. Voloridge Lc stated it has 39,109 shares. Shelton reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 12,820 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement owns 198,548 shares. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.66% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 147,800 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,500 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kushco Hldgs Inc Com by 70,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,089 shares, and cut its stake in Livent Corp Com.

More notable recent Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying CECO Environmental Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Strengthen Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) CEO Chris Gannon on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 26th – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.