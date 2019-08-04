Essex Investment Management Co Position in Raven Inds Com (RAVN) Decreased by $703,684; As Macys (Put) (M) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Lowered Stake

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09 million, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N FY SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 – Todd Johnson: Exclusive: After $250 million @Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 16/05/2018 – But it’s not just Macy’s. Other outlets are winning the retail race too; 19/04/2018 – Basic Oufitters Meets Up With Macy’s Market; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of WFRBS 2011-C4; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 02/05/2018 – MACY’S BUYS STORY; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C17

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Raven Inds Inc Com (RAVN) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 18,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 11,429 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 29,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Raven Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 40,146 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 5.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.01% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 22/05/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 27, 2018; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.08 million for 11.57 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Macy’s Has an Unexpected New Partner – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail Properties posts steady Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold RAVN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.18 million shares or 1.77% less from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,521 are owned by Comerica Bancshares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 24,718 are held by Citigroup Incorporated. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 473,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 12,568 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 58,686 shares. 10,003 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 40,384 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.01% or 3,174 shares in its portfolio. Pioneer Tru National Bank N A Or, Oregon-based fund reported 8,077 shares. Strs Ohio owns 18,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 36,096 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 46,236 shares. Zacks Management owns 28,283 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech accumulated 67,215 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com by 114,800 shares to 401,318 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Impinj Inc Com by 81,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI).